Vigil honors woman hit and killed on interstate in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Loved ones are remembering a woman hit and killed on the interstate.

Ashlee Sims was hit last month on I-55 South near Briarwood Drive. Family and friends are gathering to honor her. It was an emotional vigil as family members embraced each other after balloons were released into the air.

“If I could just rewind the time back, I’d do anything to have her,” said Alysse Milton, Ashlee’s aunt.

Ashlee was just 26 years old when she was killed last Tuesday.

During a Facebook Live, Ashlee Sims was singing in a car when her phone fell out of the window and onto the interstate. Police said Sims tried to retrieve her phone, but she was hit by the vehicle.

“Certain things like these are not important because look at what her mama going through,” said Albert Coleman, Ashlee’s uncle. “This is not important. You can always get another one of these.”

Ashlee’s aunt says she worked as a CNA at Mississippi State Hospital and her main reason for living was for her children.

“Ashlee was a sweet loving niece.” said Alysse. “She was an excellent mother. She was a mother of two. She was a wife who just lost her husband five months prior. She made sure her kids were well taken care of.”

Ashlee’s husband, Jerry Kency, was shot to death in March.

Out of respect for the family, 12 News decided not to air the Facebook Live video that captured the last moments of Ashlee’s life.

