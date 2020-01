ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, community members will come together for a prayer vigil at Central Homles Christian School after the ballgame.

The prayer vigil is for Sherry Ingold, a rural postal worker who was shot while delivering mail.

Everyone attending is asked to wear purple. Attendees will be given paper to write prayers, bible verses, and words of encouragement.

Ingold is still in the hospital.