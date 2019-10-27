Vintage Market Days of Mississippi hosts vintage affair

by: Cianna Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Vintage, vintage and more vintage! Truckloads of repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, jewelry, and clothing were sold at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

Vintage Market Days of Mississippi hosted the three-day event to provide vintage-lovers with the chance to shop for home goods and apparel from some of the best vendors across the country.

The Oklahoma-based company is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, architectural salvage, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more.

The event will continue until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at The Mississippi Trade Mart located at 1200 Mississippi Street.

