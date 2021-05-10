Vintage warbirds to land at Jackson Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced vintage warbirds will land in Jackson for the Commemorative Air Force “Fly the Fortress & Friends” event, which will be hosted by Atlantic Aviation at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The event will be on Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13.

The warbirds will be led by the WWII: The B-17 Flying Fortress. Leaders said this aircraft was the first Flying Fortress to be restored solely for the sake of education and use as a flying museum and is an accurately restored B-17 featuring period-specific equipment.

“The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is elated to witness the magic of history in flight,” stated Paul A. Brown, JMAA Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful that this historic event is being hosted at our airport by our partner, Atlantic Aviation.”

According to JMAA, the visiting aircraft will also include the popular SNJ / T6 Texan advanced trainer in which thousands of airmen learned to fly, as well as the twin engine Navy JRB transport Little Raider in which the whole family can fly together.

Participants are invited to enjoy on-board tours and warbird flights with aircraft crews. Admission to the event is $10 per adult, $5 for children under 12, and $20 for a family of up to 5 and includes access to all the aircraft for cockpit tours. Cockpit tours will be conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the B-17 Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, excluding flying times.

Those who wish to fly can call 855.FLY.AB17 (1.855.359.2217) or reserve online at B17TexasRaiders.org or on Facebook.com/B17TexasRaiders.