Viral sensation ‘Snacks’ continues to impress with his skills on the piano

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Viral sensation Thomas “Snacks” Lee continues to surprise the world! Not only can he shoot a mean jump shot, but he can also play the piano.
Jackson State Athletics released a video of Lee playing the instrument.
Lee is a student manager for Jackson State University’s basketball team. He suited up and then hit a long-range 3-pointer in his first and final appearance with the Tigers.
The shot by the graduating senior sent the crowd into a thunderous frenzy. Remarkably, the single play has netted more than 5 million views.