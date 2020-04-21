VIRGINIA RESPONDS: Gov. Ralph Northam, Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and Dr. Laurie Forlano answer your questions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News will host a virtual town hall with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam; Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine; and Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner of Population Health at Virginia Department of Health, on Tuesday night.

The town hall takes places at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 21, and will be broadcast on 8 News and streamed live on WRIC.com.

During “Virginia Responds,” Northam and other state officials will answer questions from viewers about the coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth.

If you would like to ask a question, record a video of yourself asking your COVID-19 question and send it to us on social media by using the hashtag #VIRGINIARESPONDS. We’re checking Facebook and Twitter for your videos.

RELATED: Nexstar Broadcasting to host statewide LIVE virtual town hall with Va. Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine