Virtual concerts to watch during the coronavirus quarantine

Dropkick Murphys streaming from Boston for St. Patrick’s Day

WARNING: These are raw livestreaming videos from artists, that can include graphic language, viewer discretion is advised.

As the nation adjusts to the new reality of life under self-quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of artists and musical institutions are taking the show online to share some musical joy during these trying times, according to a report by Billboard.



Thanks to everyone from the Dropkick Murphys to the New York Metropolitan Opera enjoy some entertainment from the safety of your couch.

March 17: At 6:00 PM EST, Ben Platt will host a #QuaranTunes Virtual Dance Party.



John Legend has helped launched “Together At Home,” which is supported by Global Citizen and described as “a series of online concert performances hosted on artists social media platforms to fight coronavirus and promote social distancing.” Legend will go live on Instagram Tuesday at 4:00 PM EST.



Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard has announced that he’ll be providing fans with some in-home entertainment in the form of performances livestreamed from his home studio. Tune in here to see Gibbard stream daily, starting today at 7:00 PM EST.



Luke Combs will go live on Instagram today at 7:00 PM CDT to “sing a couple of tunes,” including a cover and a new song.



Country duo the Young Fables are hosting a live concert on Facebook at 9:00 PM ET, with a portion of their tips going to Smoking Mountain Meals on Wheels. “COVID-19 is affecting so many people, especially our elders,” they said on Facebook. “This non-profit organization is very close to our hearts.”



At 8:00 PM CT, Jon Cleary will stream a Q&A and performance from FHQ World Headquarters. Head here to watch.



Garth Brooks has announced that he will play a concert on his weekly “Inside Studio G” Facebook series on Monday (March 23) at 7:00 PM EST/4:00 PM PST. The show will be just Brooks and a guitar (and possibly wife Trisha Yearwood) taking requests for up to an hour.