Virtual fundraiser to support Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, February 20, organizers will celebrate the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) through a virtual fundraiser, Ignite the Night: Celebrating the Years.

Each February, Ignite the Night kicks off a new year at the Mississippi Children’s Museum. This adults-only affair.

A specially crafted “Party in a Box” will provide everything participants need to throw the Ignite the Night celebration. The box will have fun favors, party games, delicious fare and a curated playlist.

The event supports the museum in its mission to create unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. Proceeds from the event provide critical funding for the museum’s operations, including meeting ongoing exhibit and program needs.

Purchase your tickets online at one.bidpal.net/ignitethenight.