JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the American Heart Association will host the first ever virtual Jackson Heart Ball. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said the event is a way to raise money for programs like research and education. Even though the pandemic canceled last year’s event, it didn’t stop people from giving.

There will be a silent auction and live performances at the event, which starts at 7:00 p.m.