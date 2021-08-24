Virtual meeting for JPS Board of Trustees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees is set to hold a special virtual board meeting Tuesday, August 24, at 6:00 p.m. 

The purpose of the meeting is to consider a virtual learning option through Sunday, October 31.

The Board will also consider amending Policy IAAA Distance/Online Learning and approving the digital curriculum programs.

Community members may call in to participate and make public comments. 

To make public comments, community members should:

  • email their request no later than 4:00 p.m. to roswilliams@jackson.k12.ms.us
  • call into the meeting between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. to request public participation

