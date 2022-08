The Real Talk Drives Real Change tour is coming to Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 5 pm EST for a much-needed conversation on mental health and wellness. The panel will include Gia Peppers, Renowned licensed therapist Celeste the Therapist, and Singer/Songwriter, Coco Jones.

We sat down with Celeste the Therapist to discuss the event and the importance of raising awareness about mental health & wellness.