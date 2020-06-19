Virtual Reality arena set to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi announced Thursday that a virtual reality esports arena will be offered at the shopping center in July.

The Connection City ePlex will offer gaming activities for esports enthusiasts as well as premium virtual reality systems that utilize the latest in wireless VR technology for virtual reality experience.

If you are interested in joining The ePLEX™ team, a job fair will be held Monday, June 22

from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. inside the Outlets of Mississippi Food Court.

LATEST STORIES: