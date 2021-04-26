Virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines to be held on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning announced students from all eight public universities in the state will have the opportunity to have their questions about COVID-19 vaccinations answered on Tuesday, April 27.

A virtual town hall meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will be moderated by student campus leaders. Students may submit questions through an online form: https://forms.gle/AmLvQ3LsLtVHvxkDA

Presenters include:

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer for the Mississippi State Department of Health;

Dr. Samuel Jones, Director of the Jackson State University Student Health Center;

Clayton Whitehead, Health Communications Specialist, Centers for Disease Control, Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention; and

Shanice White, Director of JSU’s Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services.

“We are thankful to Dr. Dobbs for taking the time to participate in this forum,” said Dr. Casey Prestwood, Associate Commissioner for Academic and Student Affairs. “Our universities want to give students an opportunity to have their questions about the COVID-19 vaccines answered in hopes they will get vaccinated. Having everyone in the campus community do their part and get vaccinated will enable our campuses to lift COVID-19 guidelines.”

The forum will be held at Jackson State University and will be broadcast at all eight universities. Students may join through Facebook, @Facebook.com/JSUTV and @Facebook.com/JacksonStateU.