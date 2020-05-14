1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Virtual Town Hall to reflect on 2 slain, dozen injured at JSU in 1970

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Margaret Walker Center and the Gibbs-Green 50th Commemoration Commission will host a virtual Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, with survivors of the tragic shootings by law enforcement on the JSU campus in 1970.

Panelists will include Dale Gibbs, the widow of slain JSU student Phillip Gibbs; Vernon Weakley, a JSU student wounded by police gunfire; Gailya Porter, a JSU student who was injured by flying debris; and Lap Baker, a JSU student who witnessed the events across the street from Alexander Hall, which is near the area where Jim Hill School senior James Earl Green was killed.

The Town Hall will be available on Zoom and will be streamed on the JSU Facebook page and YouTube. Dr. Robert Luckett, associate professor of history and director of the Margaret Walker Center, will moderate the conversation and field audience questions for the panelists.

You can learn more about #GibbsGreen50 here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories