Virtual workouts at Jam Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jam Athletics was forced to close its doors because of the coronavirus outbreak. But now, they’re using the power of social media to bring their gym workouts home.

“Coach Jordan was like, let’s do something to get these kids acclimated to COVID-19,” said George Handy, a gym manager.

They took to Instagram to create workout videos.

“We do virtual online classes and Zoom sessions as well. We do private one-on-one sessions just to keep athletes out of the gym and keep it safe,” explained Jordan Hall, gym owner.

Coaches at Jam have also made challenges within their online workouts to keep kids motivated.

