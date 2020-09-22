Vision to Learn, JPS to host free vision screenings

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vision to Learn and Jackson Public Schools will host free vision screenings for JPS students.

Students ages 5–18 are welcome to join us at one of the sites below. Hours are from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

  • Bates Elementary, 3180 McDowell Road Ext. | September 23, 24 & 25 
  • Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street | September 28, 29 & 30 
  • Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive | October 2 & 5

Students and parents must wear a mask and be prepared to provide their MSIS (Mississippi Student Information System) number.   

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories