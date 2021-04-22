Visit Jackson expects economic boost from SWAC Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Veteran’s Memorial Stadium is the home of the Jackson State football team, but on May 1, it will be the home for the two teams competing in the SWAC Championship. Alabama A&M and Arkansas Pine Bluff will compete for the title.

Leaders with Visit Jackson said players and fans are expected to be in the city that weekend.

“If there’s ever a time we’ve needed a big event like this, it’s right now,” said Kim Lewis, communications and destination manager for Visit Jackson.

She said the energy and support that the game will bring to Jackson is going to be hard to top in the future. The game is also expected to bring an economic boost with money flowing into local hotels, restaurants and other attractions.

Per city orders, the stadium will be at half capacity, which is about 22,000 people. With a chance to be on the national stage, Visit Jackson hopes the championship may set a new trend for the capital city.

“We’ve been working very hard to bring in a sporting event of this caliber for quite some time. So hopefully, there will be more announcements soon about other events coming,” said Lewis.

Visit Jackson expects that all 22,000 available seats will be full on the May 1.