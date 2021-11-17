Visit Jackson honors nine new Jackson icons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson unveiled the latest additions to their “Icons” art series on Wednesday, celebrating some famous faces familiar to Jackson.

The first mural was unveiled last May facing Two Museums in downtown Jackson. That mural paid tribute to Eudora Welty, Medgar Evers, Thalia Mara and David Banner.

Now the artist, Reshonda Perryman, said she is back with artwork for nine other Jackson icons.

“This is truly a pleasure its an honor it’s a privilege its all of those things into one,” said honoree Hezekiah Watkins.

“It makes me feel good I pride myself on doing work where I can actually see the fruits of my labor or see how it benefits people and it makes me happy for people to be able to enjoy what I consider my purpose,” said Reshonda Perryman.

Perryman said she hopes to see the art exhibit eventually travel around the state. The nine icons included Margaret Walker Alexander, James Meredith, Dorothy Moore, Walter Payton, Angie Thomas, Hezekiah Watkins, Hal & Mal White and Richard Wright.