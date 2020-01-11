Visit Jackson officially opens new welcome center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Tourists who visit the city now have a center dedicated to everything Jackson!

Visit Jackson is pleased to officially open the first full-service welcome center in the Capital City located at 308 E. Pearl St. Suite 100 of the Electric Building.

Conveniently located on the corner of E. Pearl and West Streets, the new welcome center provides an opportunity for the Visit Jackson staff to connect with and share information with conference attendees, visitors and locals alike.

Patrons will be able to come to the Welcome Center for information on the Capital City as well as purchase Jackson merchandise.

Remarks and presentations were made by Visit Jackson’s President/CEO, Rickey Thigpen, Jackson Mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Director of Visit Mississippi, Craig Ray, the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership and others.

Last year, Visit Jackson was able to support local tourism partners by booking more than 100 conventions and meetings, representing 264,000 attendees and over 30,000 room nights at Jackson hotels.