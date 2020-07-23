Visit Jackson to unveil mural of Mississippi icons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson will hold an official unveiling of the “Jxn Icons” mural on Thursday, July 23.
The mural depicts four Jackson activists: Medgar Evers, Eudora Welty, Thalia Mara and David Banner.
David Banner and representatives from the families of each of the three additional Jacksonians will also be present at the unveiling.
The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. on North Street on the side of the Old Capitol Inn.
