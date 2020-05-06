Visit Ridgeland still celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — This year, people of Ridgeland will have to appreciate their city from afar during Travel and Tourism Week.



Visit Ridgeland will be conducting their activities through social media like on Facebook and Twitter.

U.S. Travel is even held online tour that including stops throughout the state, including in Ridgeland.

Vice President of Marketing Kelly Mott of Communications and Marketing said it’ll still be a fun and fulfilling week.



“All of our partners — our restaurants, hotels and shopping venues here — have gotten so creative in the past month,” Mott said. “We are just working to support and market them and promote them in any way possible.”



Mott said that later this week they will be releasing a playlist composed of songs from different local artists to compensate for not having live music