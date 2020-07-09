Visitation for Edwards Officer who died from Covid-19

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) — A walk-thru visitation was held today to honor the late Sgt. Kelvin Mixon who passed away from the coronavirus Thursday July 2nd.

Mask were required and people who attended had their temperatures check. Among the attendees were the Supervisors of district 2 and 3 of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors David Archie and Credell Calhoun. They spoke about learning of the death of Mixon.

“It’s terrible. When you know someone and know how much of a great person he was it really makes me feel like the world is coming to an end because this virus is killing all kinds of people and good people like Officer Mixon” said Supervisor Calhoun.

Supervisor Archie spoke on how Sgt. Mixon would go the extra mile to help others and the city of Edwards. He adds that he believes the beloved officer may have lost his life by being out serving others, especially the elderly.

Mixon’s funeral will be on Thursday at Hopewell Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. The private graveside service will be attended by family, friends and a color guard.