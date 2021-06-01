Funeral held for MHP Trooper John Harris

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The visitation and funeral for fallen Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison from noon until 3:00 p.m.

The Madison Police Department said to expect traffic delays around the church on Highland Colony Parkway and further delays as the funeral procession leaves the church at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Those wishing to pay respects to Trooper Harris during the motorcade are asked to do so safely along the sidewalks and pedestrian areas of Highway 463 near the Baptist Health Complex/Marriott Courtyard Hotel area, Interstate 55, along the sidewalks and pedestrian areas of West Jackson Street (Ridgeland) and along the sidewalks and pedestrian areas of Highway 51 (eastside) from West Jackson Street to the Natchez Trace Cemetery.

Watch live here.