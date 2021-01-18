Visitors at Two Mississippi Museums celebrate life of Dr. King

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, people across the United States celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Jackson, people visited the Two Mississippi Museums in honor of Dr. King. They said he left a remarkable legacy.

“He is the image of what we can aspire to be, which is a man of dignity and faith, and someone who’s fighting for justice,” said one attendee.

In honor of Dr. King, admission to the Two Mississippi Museums was free. Some drove from hours away to remember the civil rights leader and learn more about Mississippi’s history.

“It’s very important that we pass on the stories and the sacrifices of that were made by many individuals not just Dr. King, local people as well who made sacrifices to get us where we are today,” said Paul Collier, who visited the museum.