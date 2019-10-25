Visitors to Fondren excited about new businesses on the way

Fondren is getting a bit of a facelift as four new businesses are set to open within a year. Linda Fay knows how far Fondren has come. In fact, she lived here in the 1980s. “I live in Austin, Texas. I lived here from 87 to 89, and we lived from Belhaven to Fondren and my last house was at Dunbar Street.” She’s glad to be back visiting her son in Jackson. She says he even bought property to promote Fondren and plans to use it as an Airbnb rental. She’s excited to hear that four new businesses are coming within the next year. “I’m happy it will bring people together it’s always nice,” said Fay. Robert St. John who owns Ed’s Burger Joint in Hattiesburg plans to open another restaurant at the Old Texaco on North State Street. “If you’re not familiar with it, we do great angus beef and great fresh soft buns and outrageous milkshakes,” said St. John. Developers are also planning to rehab the Capri Theater. “Now they have this to look forward to and this is going to be the hip spot in Jackson. It always has been. It’s going to be really cool now,” said Tori Ronaldi who visits Fondren often. There’s also plans for a tiki bar called “The Pearl” and a bowling alley.