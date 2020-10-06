Voluntary evacuation for Biloxi’s harbors, marinas ahead of Delta

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – According to WLOX, boat owners in Biloxi are being asked to make preparations ahead of Hurricane Delta. On Tuesday, the city issued a voluntary evacuation for vessels in Biloxi’s four harbors and marinas.

Port Division Manager Larry Sablich emailed about 300 owners of vessels. He said, “Although evacuation is not mandatory at this time, it is highly recommended that vessels be relocated well in advance to safer locations in order to protect both the vessel and the marina/harbor.”

Sablich said all finger piers and dock areas must be free and clear of all unnecessary items. Any extra vehicles or trailers in the city’s parking lots should also be moved.

Bridges will not open for marine traffic when sustained winds reach 39 mph.

