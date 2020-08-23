Voluntary evacuation issued for low-lying parts of Hancock County

Premium Getty Images for WFLA use only

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – A voluntary evacuation has been issued for low-lying areas of Hancock County Sunday ahead of Hurricane Marco, according to WLOX.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency issued the order beginning at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

The voluntary evacuation applies to neighbors living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks, in travel trailers, modular or mobile homes, homes under construction or partially constructed.

Hancock County is expecting to see four to six feet of storm surge from Marco, which is expected to make landfall Monday, August 24.

