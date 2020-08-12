Volunteer fireman dies in propane tank explosion in Flora

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Fire Department and community members are mourning the loss of a volunteer fireman.

According to the Madison County coroner, 55-year-old Rodney Herndon was filling a propane tank in Flora when it exploded Tuesday evening.

The Star Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement on social media.

“Yesterday, The Rankin County Fire Service lost a true treasure. Rodney Herndon was the true definition of selfless service. He was a mentor, a devoted family man, a devout Christian, and a loving servant of his community. Please join us in praying for Rodney’s family, as well as the members of Cleary FD, Florence FD, and the rest of the Rankin County Fire Service. Rodney, we love you and we miss you. Keep watch over us and continue to whisper in our ears to stay safe and be smart. We’ll see you soon, family.“ Facebook, Star Volunteer Fire Department

The cause of the explosion has not been released at this time.

