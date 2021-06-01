Volunteer registration now open for Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Online volunteer registration for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is officially open.

Volunteer opportunities include serving as a Gallery Ambassador, with Competitions Support as a Laser Operator or Ball Spotter, to walking the course as a Pro-Am caddie or standard bearer.



Executive Director Steve Jent said, “We are grateful that we have many groups and individuals who volunteer in order to make our PGA TOUR event a first-class operation. Their efforts are the key to a successful tournament.”



Each volunteer will receive a volunteer package including a Sanderson Farms Championship logoed golf shirt and hat, a volunteer credential, 4 Good-Any-Day tickets, the opportunity to play a round at The Country Club of Jackson during Volunteer Play Day (minimum 20 hours worked), food and beverages during volunteer shifts, and an invitation to the Volunteer Party (date TBD). The volunteer package is valued over $300, but the volunteer fee is only $50.

The tournament will be held September 27 through October 3 at The Country Club of Jackson.



For specific questions about volunteer opportunities, call the Sanderson Farms Championship office at 601.898.4653, or email kacie@sandersonfarmschampionship.com.