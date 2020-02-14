Volunteers help protect animal clinic from flooding in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people in Carthage had to take action due to flooding in the city. Employees and volunteers at the Central Mississippi Animal Clinic helped distribute sandbags around the perimeter of the shelter.

Dr. Ryan Anderson, veterinarian and owner of the clinic, said the situation has been a humbling experience. “Within the hour I had anywhere from 30-40 people show up, and it has been 30-40 people from eight o’clock and still probably that many here. It’s not all the same people. Different crews coming in and different crews coming out.”

Monte Ladner, a volunteer, said he felt compelled to pitch in as soon as he heard about the clinic being in trouble. “Just part of the community it’s a business. It’s an important part of the community. I’m friends with the people here, the people who work in this clinic. They’ve been here for years and we appreciate them… just trying to save their business.”

All of the animals inside are safe.