Volunteers honor MLK’s legacy with Day of Service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many people chose to honor the legacy of Dr. King by taking part in a day of service.

In Jackson, AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) teams partnered with Zoo Area Progressive Partnership (ZAPP) to help pick up trash and clean up the front of the Jackson Zoo and surrounding streets. Volunteers said the community should take care of the city and preserve its rich history.

“Trying to make the community as comfortable and those who live here is a big factor for today’s work,” said Cameron Robinson, with AmeriCorps NCCC.

AmeriCorps NCCC also sent teams to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), the Vicksburg National Military Park and the Smithsonian Transcription Center for various other service projects.