Volunteers needed for Clinton park rebuild

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Parks and Recreation Department needs volunteers to help install the new playground at Kid’s Towne Park on January 25-27, 2020. The work will be done between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kid’s Towne Park is located at 915 Old Vicksburg Road in Clinton.

If you would like to volunteer, call the Clinton Parks and Recreation department at 601-924-6082. Pre-registration by groups and individuals is recommended to allow for the Parks and Recreation Department to adequately plan for the installation.

Kid’s Towne Park was closed on November 6, 2019, to allow for crews to remove the existing wooden playground. Completion of the new playground is slated for the first week of February.

“This park holds a very special place in the heart of our community as Kid’s Towne was a gift from many Clinton residents in monetary and labor efforts,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher.