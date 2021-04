JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders in the Fondren neighborhood, volunteers are needed for Fondren’s Community Clean Up Day. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

Organizers identified nine streets that need special attention. Volunteers will be assigned a task and goal for the event.

Work is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude by 1:00 p.m. If you would like to volunteer for the clean up event, click here.