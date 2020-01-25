Volunteers needed to rebuild Kid’s Towne Park in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Community members and local volunteers are joining together to give a new look to Kid’s Towne Park in Clinton and are calling out more to participate.

The community-involved installation will highlight the City of Clinton’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the legacy of the 23 year old community built park.

Kid’s Towne Park was closed on November 6, 2019 to allow for crews to remove the existing wooden playground. Completion of the new playground is slated for the first week of February.

“This park holds a very special place in the heart of our community as Kid’s Towne was a gift from many Clinton residents in monetary and labor efforts,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher.

The opening of the Bark Park adjacent to Kid’s Towne has brought new visitors to what is now Clinton’s most popular park. Renovations will reflect the additional foot traffic.

Once completed, Kid’s Towne will join Robinson Park in Clinton as the second Playcore Play-On public playground in Mississippi. Play On structures are built towards allowing children to exercise while playing on the playground equipment.

Those interested in registering to assist with installation should call the Clinton Parks and Recreation department at 601-924-6082.

Pre-registration by groups and individuals is recommended to allow for the Parks and Recreation Department to adequately plan for the installation.

The installation will be held January 25-27 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 915 Old Vicksburg Road in Clinton.