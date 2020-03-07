Volunteers provide free tax preparation for Entergy customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- IRS-certified volunteers from Entergy Mississippi and Hinds County Human Resource Agency are offering free tax preparation to qualified customers Saturday at the Jackson Convention Center.

Along with customers receiving free tax preparation, participants can also find out if they qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and have a chance to win money at Entergy’s Super Tax Day event on Saturday, March 7 at the Jackson Convention Center.

Those who are unable to attend a Super Tax Day event can still receive free tax preparation services at one of many Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites in Mississippi through April 15.

EITC is one of the nation’s most effective means of lifting Americans out of poverty. Since 2009, Entergy’s Super Tax Day program has helped return nearly $65 million to more than 29,000 Mississippi residents.

The Super Tax Day event will be held today until 5 p.m.