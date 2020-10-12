Volunteers take part in city-wide cleanup in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Keep Jackson Beautiful, Revitalize Mississippi, and the City of Jackson partnered with NCCC Americorp for a one-day cleanup event on Monday, October 12.

Six Americorp teams worked in different locations around the city. One project was in West Jackson.

Five plots in the area will soon be a farm to table garden for Refill Café. The area will also be used as a community space, a place of reflection and and education tool for the Jackson Public School District.

“We’re not going to solve the problems of the food system here on Adams Street, but I think we’re going to have a teaching garden to help start talking about sustainable food waste and how your own backyard garden can make you food independent, and how smaller gardens dotted around the nation can help keep a local community engaged with food and not always depended on the freezer section of a grocery store,” said Jeff Food with Restaurant Management Group.

The goal is to have the garden space finished in April 2021.

