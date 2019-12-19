Volunteers to serve meals to JPS students over Christmas break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Meals Matter Task Force will partner with Chefs for the Culture, the Love JXN: Saving Ourselves campaign, and others to provide 500 free meals to local Jackson youth during the Christmas holiday break.

This year, JPS students will be out of school for 19 days.

The meals will be provided by Chefs for the Culture. The organization is a group of local, Jackson based chefs lead by Aubrey Norman of 4th Avenue Lounge.

Meals will be provided on December 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grove Park Community Center. The center is located at 4126 Parkway Avenue in Jackson.

The food will be boxed and bagged. Each student* will receive one meal.

*Meals will be given to family members who are present with students.