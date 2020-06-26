Vote on Mississippi flag could happen Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A vote on the Mississippi stage flag could come soon as Saturday morning in a rules committee meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Sources close to House leadership said there isn’t any room for error regarding the House vote to bring the state flag down, although Gov. Tate Reeves wants the people to have the ultimate decision.

“The governor, I think, retains the right to change his mind to change his position on policies. And hopefully as this legislation moves forward, he’ll have the opportunity to review his thoughts on this,” said 57 District Representative Edward Blackmon Jr. (D).

“Our position is that we want to hold the line and put this on a referendum, discuss it, have people vote what they decide, and we’ll be happy with,” expressed State Senator Chris McDaniel (R).

The delay comes from the senate side where the votes are in limbo. Currently, a two-thirds majority seems less likely, and senators want to use the weekend to gather more votes.

In order for a flag bill to pass, 82 of 122 House members and 35 of 52 Senate members must agree.

