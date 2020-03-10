Voter reaction to Mississippi’s Primary Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary elections. They’re voting for presidential candidates, U.S. Senate candidates and candidates for the U.S. House.

On the presidential side of the races, both former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaigns have been active in Mississippi for the past view days. Both candidates are running as Democrats. Republican President Donald Trump is expected to win Mississippi’s primary.

“I consider myself a republocrat, because I’m going to vote for the best person that I think is going to be for the job,” explained Kent Schultz. “I put my vote in today for the Republican party, because I feel like President Trump has done a great job.”

“Today, I think, it’s probably going to be Biden that wins,” said Jamaury Norris. “Even though I like Bernie’s policies, I think he’s going to have a tough time getting congress and the senate to pass those policies.”

