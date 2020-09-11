Voter registration and information session at Stronger Hope Church in Jackson

HORN ISLAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Horn Island is a part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. So it, along with several other barrier islands, are a National Park. It is also a National Wilderness Area. There is nothing man-made on the island except a ranger cabin somewhere near the middle. Anything else that you might need, you have to bring it with you and take it back when you leave.

Horn Island is several miles long but less than a mile wide at its widest point. To the north is the Mississippi Sound, and to the south is the Gulf of Mexico.