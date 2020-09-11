Voter registration and information session at Stronger Hope Church in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, Stronger Hope Church (SHC) in Jackson will be host a voter registration and information session.
The event will be held at SHC located on 223 Beasley Road in Jackson from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
While supplies last, complimentary masks will be given to those who register.
