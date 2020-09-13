Voter registration drive held at local Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -As the November election cuts closer, Stronger Hope Baptist Church held a voter registration drive on Saturday.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace and the community outreach team at Stronger Hope partnered together to make the drive happen.

“Some people do not have the opportunity to come Monday through Friday, but luckily this group here wanted to do this on a Saturday, get people registered and get them to cast their vote,” said Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace.

“We wanted to reach out to the community to let them know that we care about them and we want them registered to vote,” said Simeon Williams, a deacon of Stronger Hope Baptist Church.

The voter registration deadline is Monday, October 5.

