Voter registration drives held in Mississippi ahead of General Election

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has a high rate of voter registration, but getting those voters out to the polls ends up being a challenge. The General Election is on November 3, 2020.

On Tuesday, three locations in Rankin County hosted voter registration drives. The deadline for voter registration in Mississippi is October 5, 2020. Voters have until that day to physically turn in their registration to their circuit clerk’s office or have it postmarked by that date.

The absentee voting deadline is October 31, 2020, by 5:00 p.m.

Anyone who will be 18 or older on election day can register to vote. Organizers said it’s important, not only to register and vote, but to be an educated voter.

“Research the candidates. We do have a lot of candidates that are running for everything, from president to state supreme court seats. So just educate yourself about who these candidates are, and what they’ll be bringing to the table as they represent us in Mississippi,” said Ryan Brown with Voter Registration Organize.

LATEST STORIES: