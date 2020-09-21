Voter registration events to be held in Rankin County

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – September 22, 2020, is National Voter Registration Day, and there will be voter registration events in Rankin County.

Voter registration will happen at the following locations on Tuesday:

  • Outlets of Mississippi – 200 Bass Pro Drive Pearl, MS 39208
  • Nouveau Salon/The Rug Place (Parking Lot next to Primo’s Café on Lakeland Drive) – 2315 Lakeland Cove Flowood, MS 39232
  • True Vine Missionary Baptist Church – 124 Vine Drive, Brandon, MS 39047

Organizers of the event will be wearing face masks, and they’re asking that people who come to register also wear face masks.

