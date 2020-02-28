Voter Rights and The League of Women behind them

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The League of Women Voters in Hattiesburg will celebrate the anniversary on Saturday, February 29, at the Saenger Theatre. At 6:00 p.m., visitors can meet with President Peg Ciraldo and hear more about the organization’s mission to register voters.

Following the event, there will be a screening of “Iron Jawed Angels.” The movie is about the women’s suffrage movement. There will also be a reception, filled with yellow treats to honor the women of the 1920’s who wore yellow in protest.

Ciraldo said the reason to support voter rights is important because it puts the issues in a discussion.

If you would like to register to vote in the Hattiesburg area, the league suggests contacting them on Facebook. Mississippi’s primary election is on March 10, and the presidential election will be on November 3.