JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ahead of Election Day, people showed up to Jackson City Hall to vote absentee before the deadline at noon.

Voters said they wanted to make sure they voiced their opinion and voted with these topics in mind.

“Better streets and crime, better police, and crime– we need to do something about the crime. It’s important that we get out and vote for our candidates.”

To learn about the mayoral candidates on the ballot, click here. General election will be held Tuesday, June 8.