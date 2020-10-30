Voters concerned after precinct change in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are a lot of questions from voters in Madison County after a surprise precinct change.

T’Knesha James said the change has her questioning whether there’s voter suppression going on in the area. For more than six years, James has voted at the Ridgeland Recreation Center.

“I would just like to think that we could have an election that’s fair and really represents what the community wants,” she said.

The precinct changes were made earlier this year, in conjunction with Madison County Election Commissioners and the Justice Department. Two thousand five hundred voters were told to move to the new location at The Mark Apartments, presumably a smaller voting location.

James was notified just days away from the General Election on November 3, 2020, when Carol Mann, a candidate for the election commission, was canvassing her neighborhood.

“I’m going to vote no matter what. So no matter how long it takes, I would vote, but somebody else might not have the same opportunity,” she explained.

Spencer Flatgard, the attorney representing the Madison County Election Commission, said the commission along with the Justice Department planned for the precinct changes early this year. He said a notice was sent in the mail.

“It was… it might have been January, but it was close enough to the March primary to where there wasn’t enough time to send notices out,” he stated.

The coronavirus pandemic also has voters concerned of what they said are last minute changes. They also said the changes don’t help with transparency.

“It might be last minute for folks hearing about it. We sent the notice out this summer, and I think with the election being Tuesday, it’s top of mind,” said Flatgard.

The attorney also said he’s working to expand the number of parking spaces at The Mark Apartments and coordinating with Ridgeland police to help with traffic control on Election Day.

