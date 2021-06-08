Voters in Brandon eager to cast ballots

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — It may not be a presidential or gubernatorial election, but that did not stop plenty of people from making their way out to the polls in Brandon at City Hall.

Positions like alderman, alderwoman and mayor are all on the ballot. Voters were eager to cast ballots for a host of reasons and they say it does not matter how big the election is.

“I don’t know why you wouldn’t wanna vote!” said Billy Green. “I think it’s important as an American to do that.”

“It’s our way of making change when we need change– to vote,” said Billy’s wife, Lynne.

“My husband served in the military,” said Deidre Dilly. “I believe its a way to honor those who have given us that right.”

“It’s my right and obligation to vote and have my opinion heard,” said Heather Kozak.