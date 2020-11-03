Voters in Byram wait hours in line to cast ballots

BYRAM. Miss. (WJTV) – Election Day brought record turnouts across the nation, including Mississippi. Voters in Byram started lining up as early as 6 a.m. in the parking lot of Trinity Wesleyan Church.

Some said their voting experience this year has been positive despite the long wait times.

The average wait time for voters in Byram was around an hour and a half to two hours. Long lines at Trinity Wesleyan Church didn’t discourage stop many from voting.

Voters also said they felt the polling staff did a great job of ensuring safety during their wait. Most voters social distanced. Poll workers also passed water out to people while they waited in line.

