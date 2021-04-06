Voters in Hattiesburg cast ballots in municipal primary election

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There are several races on the ballot in the Pine Belt for the 2021 municipal primary election. One of the many races is the mayoral race in Hattiesburg.

Three Democrats, Stacey Daniels, Vanessa Jones and Lakeyla White, are running for the office. The winner will challenge incumbent Mayor Toby Barker in the June general election.

For most of the morning in Hattiesburg, voter turnout was low but picked up around noon. Some voters said they casted their ballots in order to see change in the city.

If there happens to be a runoff election, it will happen on April 27.