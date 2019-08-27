Voters wait for hours to cast ballot in Edwards

12 News’ Shay O’Connor was live in Edwards, where there were some poll problems.

The person who designates the republican ballots was not here when the doors opened. We are told the person did not get here until about 9 am.

Two hours after the doors opened.

Bill Kirk says he and his wife were here when the doors opened.. since there was no one here to hand out ballots, they had to come back later.

Bill Kirk Edward says, “I did reach out to the commissioner who says they are not sure on why exactly the republican ballot distributer was not present.”